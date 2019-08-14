Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is a company in the Gaming Activities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65% of Scientific Games Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.23% of all Gaming Activities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Scientific Games Corporation has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 18.29% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Scientific Games Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games Corporation 0.00% 7.10% -2.20% Industry Average 16.69% 54.18% 4.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Scientific Games Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games Corporation N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 43.48M 260.52M 32.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Scientific Games Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

With consensus target price of $26, Scientific Games Corporation has a potential upside of 50.99%. The potential upside of the peers is 84.76%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Scientific Games Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Scientific Games Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scientific Games Corporation 8.55% 3.6% -11.05% -16.09% -56.77% 14.37% Industry Average 4.96% 4.25% 13.29% 42.89% 37.69% 61.67%

For the past year Scientific Games Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Scientific Games Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Scientific Games Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.74 and has 1.63 Quick Ratio. Scientific Games Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scientific Games Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Scientific Games Corporation has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Scientific Games Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Scientific Games Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. Its Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The companyÂ’s Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services, such as game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management services; and provides lottery systems hardware to customers, as well as lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. Its Interactive business segment operates social casino-style and slot-based games through various desktop and mobile platforms; game content to online casino operators through its remote game servers on desktop and mobile platforms; and play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for traditional land-based casinos. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.