Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Comparing side by side

As Gaming Activities businesses, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games Corporation 21 0.46 N/A -1.92 0.00 International Game Technology PLC 14 0.50 N/A 0.53 25.19

Table 1 demonstrates Scientific Games Corporation and International Game Technology PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Scientific Games Corporation and International Game Technology PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games Corporation 0.00% 7.1% -2.2% International Game Technology PLC 0.00% 5.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Scientific Games Corporation has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. International Game Technology PLC’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scientific Games Corporation are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, International Game Technology PLC has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scientific Games Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Game Technology PLC.

Analyst Ratings

Scientific Games Corporation and International Game Technology PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 International Game Technology PLC 0 1 1 2.50

Scientific Games Corporation’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 25.00%. Meanwhile, International Game Technology PLC’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 96.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that International Game Technology PLC looks more robust than Scientific Games Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Scientific Games Corporation shares and 49% of International Game Technology PLC shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Scientific Games Corporation shares. Comparatively, International Game Technology PLC has 51.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scientific Games Corporation 8.55% 3.6% -11.05% -16.09% -56.77% 14.37% International Game Technology PLC -0.45% 2.46% -7.03% -16.41% -44.95% -8.75%

For the past year Scientific Games Corporation has 14.37% stronger performance while International Game Technology PLC has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

International Game Technology PLC beats Scientific Games Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. Its Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The companyÂ’s Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services, such as game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management services; and provides lottery systems hardware to customers, as well as lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. Its Interactive business segment operates social casino-style and slot-based games through various desktop and mobile platforms; game content to online casino operators through its remote game servers on desktop and mobile platforms; and play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for traditional land-based casinos. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.