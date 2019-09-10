Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $28.06 Million; Smart Portfolios Has Raised Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $391,017

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 5.57M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.65M, down from 6.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 871,174 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,377 for 502.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 22,851 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp has 63,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.26% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 6,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication holds 0.02% or 54,498 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 459,897 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% or 24,840 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 186,391 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 57,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 12,598 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 252,366 shares. Hap Trading Limited Company has 91,504 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 63,972 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Mny Express In by 929,142 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $36.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 53,511 shares. Assets Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 87,670 shares. Brookstone reported 5,587 shares stake. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP reported 77,248 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hendershot owns 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,135 shares. Reaves W H Incorporated reported 188,741 shares. Bath Savings Communications reported 21,431 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 42,841 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Drexel Morgan & accumulated 4,858 shares. 211,300 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,019 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 759,716 shares. Garland Cap has 42,975 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,966 shares to 34,871 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,335 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.