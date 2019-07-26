Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Position as Stock Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.57 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.65M, down from 6.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 537,919 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.48. About 9.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 605.28M shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,145 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 9,385 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust holds 3.55% or 157,221 shares in its portfolio. Leisure owns 20,325 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,487 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 122,559 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management North America holds 3.48% or 312,242 shares in its portfolio. Btc Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advent Capital Management De stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Bancorporation Company has 14,339 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company holds 1.9% or 13.12M shares. Alps, a Colorado-based fund reported 80,097 shares. Private Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,775 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 418,690 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $90.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 117,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.85 million for 249.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp has 144,862 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 274,106 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 36,317 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 94,567 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 56,874 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 173,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 70,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 11,065 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.08% or 272,254 shares. 17,700 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv. Invesco Limited reported 429,847 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,702 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division reported 236 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru holds 1,000 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.