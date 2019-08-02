Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Holder Jefferies Group Trimmed Its Position; Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose While Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lifted by $594,500 Its Position

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $203.95. About 755,366 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 50,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 437,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 488,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 2.28 million shares traded or 70.42% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 55,780 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Paloma Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Teton Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 21,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 33,829 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 255,933 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability owns 700,312 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 502,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brigade Capital Mngmt Lp reported 17,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 135,178 shares. Penn Incorporated accumulated 0.64% or 296,252 shares.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 254.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) by 26,700 shares to 107,600 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,954 are held by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 352,288 shares. L And S Advsrs reported 0.11% stake. Reliance Of Delaware reported 3,029 shares stake. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,115 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp reported 4,259 shares. Capital Ok stated it has 11,995 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Com New York reported 10.7% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cap Global Investors, a California-based fund reported 12.06M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cls Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 5,954 shares. 11,454 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,532 shares. Sand Hill Ltd Liability Com owns 38,559 shares.

