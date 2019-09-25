Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.81 Million as Shares Rose; Waverton Investment Management LTD Lowered British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) Holding by $473,824 as Market Valuation Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 128,242 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10M, down from 149,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 285,851 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 13,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 391,759 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, down from 405,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 1.48 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 431,187 shares to 977,010 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 435,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAIC receives $60M USPTO contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$87.17, Is It Time To Put Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SAIC Wins Contract to Stabilize U.S. Patent and Trademark Office IT Systems and Support Future IT Modernization – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PHOTOS: Corvid almost ready to move to its $29M HQ campus in south Iredell – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC receives $20.5M ARV contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 34,039 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 8,847 shares. 15,494 were accumulated by First Tru Advisors L P. First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 9,026 shares. Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 71,626 shares or 7.92% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0.24% or 238,156 shares. Sit Associate holds 0.13% or 48,525 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 5,700 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has invested 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 5,716 are held by Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 6,768 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 5,489 shares. Stifel accumulated 3,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 99,015 shares in its portfolio.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V) by 23,811 shares to 720,586 shares, valued at $125.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) by 50,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).