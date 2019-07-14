Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Condor Capital Management Has Increased Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $304,354 as Share Price Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,540 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $87.31. About 474,101 shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS REACHES A PRELIM PACT TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C IN ARGENTINA; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 42,965 shares. 17,200 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc. Cannell Peter B holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 151,575 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 40,330 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 293 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Laurion LP has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Ohio-based Farmers Tru has invested 0.81% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oxbow Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.74% or 138,778 shares. 345,171 are held by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co. Boston Prns owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,950 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oppenheimer & has 62,817 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 6,684 shares to 16,725 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Mellon stated it has 783,989 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co reported 0.5% stake. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.22% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% or 823,337 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 14,415 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 305 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 43 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 112,617 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 225 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 11,601 shares. Mcclain Value Management Limited Company holds 0.79% or 7,445 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.03% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 10,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,350 shares.

Analysts await Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 10.62% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SAIC’s profit will be $73.77 million for 17.46 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Science Applications International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

