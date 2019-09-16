Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Market Valuation Rose While Fil LTD Cut Stake by $444,190; Brown Advisory Securities Raised Holding in Masimo (MASI) as Stock Price Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 9,937 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 6,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.75. About 109,317 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 5,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 17,414 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 22,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 143,004 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 3,240 shares to 4,729 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,881 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Co Lc has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Gp has invested 1.85% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Dupont Management, Delaware-based fund reported 10,229 shares. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,036 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Delaware has 0.22% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Scout Invs has 0.67% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 8,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Prns reported 89,139 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Management Co LP stated it has 187,977 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.05% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 25,413 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 118,555 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 6,722 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 51,122 shares to 154,008 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 72,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

