Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Ionic Capital Management Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 524,854 shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 52.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 6,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 5,994 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 778,712 shares traded or 85.98% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Than Its 9.5% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAIC receives $60M USPTO contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SAICâ€™s first quarter gets an Engility bounce – Washington Business Journal” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAIC +1% on new bull – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 18,861 shares to 22,056 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) by 14,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Gms Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Parkside Bank & Tru reported 375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Co has 2,735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 88,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 298,298 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 13,000 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 5,489 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Sg Americas Securities Lc has 13,641 shares. 4,300 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 592,094 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 64,481 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Income Fund by 85,996 shares to 449,378 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 56,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,700 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Communication Inv Advisers holds 6,500 shares. Iconiq Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 476 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 94,787 shares. Hitchwood Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.62% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Buckingham Asset Management Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 381 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 2,229 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 581 shares in its portfolio. 18,131 are owned by Blair William Il. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 371,639 shares. Axa reported 34,579 shares stake. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc owns 611 shares. Natl Pension stated it has 38,015 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited invested 0.31% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cipher Limited Partnership reported 537 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.