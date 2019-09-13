Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Valuation Rose While Ami Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Mengis Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding as Valuation Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 156,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 453,216 shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS REACHES A PRELIM PACT TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 2.18 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 30,975 shares to 37,559 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 10,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

