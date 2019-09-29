Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Share Value Rose; Hollencrest Securities Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $437,720

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, down from 156,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 496,352 shares traded or 27.24% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 43,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 42,477 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 86,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Advisors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 13,455 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Bancshares Of America Corp De has 162,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 69,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co Lp has invested 4.3% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Smith Asset Management Group Lp accumulated 0.02% or 5,440 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 4,300 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 99,015 shares. 76,199 are owned by Barclays Pcl. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Guggenheim Ltd owns 6,768 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 147,908 shares. Sandy Spring Bank invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Moraco retiring from SAIC; successor named – Washington Business Journal” on March 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SAIC to Deliver Marine Corps Technology Demonstrator Reconnaissance Vehicle – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SAIC Wins Australian Tactical Data Link Support Contract – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SAICâ€™s first quarter gets an Engility bounce – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW) by 556,345 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $47.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 26,374 shares to 398,368 shares, valued at $74.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 60,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aldebaran owns 28,468 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Company has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 95,278 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.01 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 859,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Co. 1.35 million were reported by Sei Com. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 63,059 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 10,659 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd owns 148,108 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 127,503 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northern holds 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 102.58 million shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 11.15M shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” published on August 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Boeing – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.