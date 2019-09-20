Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Received Barclays’s Coverage; Hillenbrand (HI)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Professional analysts at Barclays gave Overweight rating on Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC). The firm began coverage in a research report revealed to investors on Friday, 20 September. Barclays’s target price gives upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 109 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 88 reduced and sold their holdings in Hillenbrand Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 48.25 million shares, up from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hillenbrand Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 70 Increased: 71 New Position: 38.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hillenbrand announces launch and pricing of $375M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hillenbrand Announces Upcoming Investor Events – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hillenbrand Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. HI’s profit will be $46.38 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Hillenbrand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, makes, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. for 504,088 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 966,725 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has 1.35% invested in the company for 994,610 shares. The California-based Mirador Capital Partners Lp has invested 0.58% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 33,250 shares.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Than Its 9.5% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAIC slides after miss, H2 warning – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAIC receives $812M in contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC wins Australian tactical data link support contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The company??s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers?? IT infrastructure. It has a 28.94 P/E ratio. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S.