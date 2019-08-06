Science Applications International (SAIC) Position Increased by Mason Street Advisors Llc; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Rose, Harvey Partners Lifted Its Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 27,064 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 22,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Science Applications International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 164,194 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS REACHES A PRELIM PACT TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.48M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 15,090 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William & Co Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 33,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 40,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 35,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 9,475 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 14,647 shares. Creative Planning invested in 25,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,667 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 375,212 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 496,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares to 56,509 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 44,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,676 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).