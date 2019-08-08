Science Applications International (SAIC) Position Held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Montecito Bank & Trust Lowered Its Position in Us Bancorp (USB) by $446,880

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 6.81 million shares traded or 26.38% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Science Applications International (SAIC) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 28,841 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 24,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Science Applications International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 355,948 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB’ Ratings On SAIC; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 11.85 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2,526 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,569 shares. Connecticut-based Chilton Invest Co Limited has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Com holds 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 46,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 0.62% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.09% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,700 shares. Broadview Advisors Lc stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Inc reported 13,364 shares stake. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,331 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Com has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.23% or 57,924 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.46 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp’s Shareholder Payout Will Cross $5 Billion For The First Time Ever This Year – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 16,148 shares to 42,587 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) by 94,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The deal is done. Engility is now a subsidiary of SAIC. – Washington Business Journal” published on January 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Northrop, SAIC leadership see big gains in executive compensation in 2018 – Washington Business Journal” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,404 shares to 43,692 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).