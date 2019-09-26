Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 81 0.90 N/A 2.97 28.77 Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Science Applications International Corporation and Wipro Limited. Wipro Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Science Applications International Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Science Applications International Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Science Applications International Corporation and Wipro Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3% Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.36 beta indicates that Science Applications International Corporation is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wipro Limited’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Science Applications International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Wipro Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Science Applications International Corporation and Wipro Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Wipro Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Science Applications International Corporation is $91.4, with potential upside of 5.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Science Applications International Corporation and Wipro Limited are owned by institutional investors at 78.7% and 2.3% respectively. 0.3% are Science Applications International Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Wipro Limited has 79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02% Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Wipro Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Science Applications International Corporation beats Wipro Limited.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.