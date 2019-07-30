Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

As Information Technology Services companies, Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 77 0.98 N/A 3.18 23.49 Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.16 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Science Applications International Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Science Applications International Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 21.2% 5% Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -3.9% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Competitively, Computer Task Group Incorporated’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Science Applications International Corporation are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Computer Task Group Incorporated has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Science Applications International Corporation and Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Computer Task Group Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Science Applications International Corporation is $83.33, with potential downside of -1.79%. Competitively the consensus target price of Computer Task Group Incorporated is $7.5, which is potential 70.45% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Computer Task Group Incorporated appears more favorable than Science Applications International Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of Science Applications International Corporation shares and 51.2% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares. About 0.2% of Science Applications International Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.5% of Computer Task Group Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% 0.26% 1.07% 4.17% -15.91% 17.25% Computer Task Group Incorporated -1.33% 6.73% 4.23% -2.42% -33.83% 8.82%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation has stronger performance than Computer Task Group Incorporated

Summary

Science Applications International Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.