Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Comparing side by side

As Information Technology Services businesses, Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 79 0.98 N/A 2.97 28.77 Infosys Limited 11 3.81 N/A 0.51 22.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Science Applications International Corporation and Infosys Limited. Infosys Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Science Applications International Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Science Applications International Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Infosys Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3% Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.36 beta means Science Applications International Corporation’s volatility is 36.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Infosys Limited’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Science Applications International Corporation and Infosys Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Infosys Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Science Applications International Corporation has a consensus price target of $83.33, and a -1.61% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Science Applications International Corporation and Infosys Limited are owned by institutional investors at 78.7% and 18.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Science Applications International Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.2% of Infosys Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02% Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation has stronger performance than Infosys Limited

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Science Applications International Corporation beats Infosys Limited.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.