Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding by $2.98 Million; Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $99.63. About 87,659 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 991,080 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 21.11 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal has invested 0.08% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 16,004 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 26,572 shares. Westfield Com LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 296,985 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp owns 63,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.04% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Comm Ny has 0.03% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Axiom Invsts Ltd Llc De has 0.08% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Martin And Com Incorporated Tn holds 0.99% or 31,665 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has 0.01% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 365,788 shares. 88,047 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 2,896 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 7,100 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.03% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares to 66,645 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

