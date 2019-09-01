Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $3.45 Million; Mastercard Class A (MA) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Lowered Stake by $983,475 as Share Price Rose

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 878,320 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 157,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06 million, down from 161,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) by 8,177 shares to 60,450 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Reit (NYSE:SPG) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

