Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Position in Pultegroup (PHM) Upped by $1.62 Million as Shares Rose; First Washington Raised Otter Tail (OTTR) Stake by $419,587; Valuation Rose

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 50,856 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (PHM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 2.83M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares to 64,760 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,133 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 13,963 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Qs Limited Liability Corp reported 71,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hendershot Invs Incorporated reported 5,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 57,779 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,809 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 79,158 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 9,582 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 399,080 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 50,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 513,400 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 103,721 shares. 4,439 were reported by Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,955 shares to 427,459 shares, valued at $85.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.