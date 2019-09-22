Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $13.12 Million; Ack Asset Management Holds Position in Pgti (PGTI)

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10M, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 512,112 shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 172,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 373,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.59 million, up from 200,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $957.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 260,783 shares to 104,705 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,960 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,727 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 95,995 shares. Synovus Financial holds 382,406 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 163,506 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability owns 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 257,865 shares. 76,344 are owned by Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Kahn Brothers Gru Inc De invested in 0% or 18,974 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Company stated it has 349,130 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 128,550 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,373 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stone Run Ltd Co invested in 4,579 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Private Cap holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,608 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 1.22% or 14.81 million shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 52,100 shares to 648,300 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 382,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,200 shares, and cut its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co owns 137,433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 90,509 shares. The New York-based American International Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 403,103 were reported by Amer Century. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 0.18% or 50,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 6,293 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co owns 2,094 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 17,242 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 127,531 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0% stake. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 10,111 shares. Hm Payson And Co reported 11,500 shares.