Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lifted Its Thor Industries (THO) Position by $1.92 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.97 Million

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries (THO) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 31,000 shares as the company's stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 143,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.97. About 591,774 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43M, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 7.29 million shares traded or 113.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com" on July 12, 2019

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 8,906 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scient (NYSE:TMO) by 89,872 shares to 306,417 shares, valued at $83.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 136,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,872 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Group Ltd Liability holds 3.23% or 111,985 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 313,523 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y invested 2.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 14,646 shares. 39,504 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru owns 6,548 shares. Motco holds 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,754 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,054 shares stake. Cordasco Network reported 160 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability has 5,552 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 117,666 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank, a New York-based fund reported 82,706 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 106 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,435 shares. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 4.06M shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.