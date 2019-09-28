Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Increased Its Position in Bank Of America (BAC) by $3.73 Million as Shares Rose; Matthews International Capital Management Has Upped Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 133,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.55M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 123,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 2.59 million shares traded or 117.78% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 26,500 shares to 123,000 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 122,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $957.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 260,783 shares to 104,705 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 10,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

