Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Increased Cummins (CMI) Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $308,725

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 435,967 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 3.04M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,829 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,513 shares. Green Square Cap Llc holds 8,929 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 864,309 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.1% or 6,244 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Llc reported 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 38 shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,440 shares. 2,212 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Schwerin Boyle Cap Management reported 78,400 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 29,108 shares. Kistler owns 2,281 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bancorp reported 16,391 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. $30,900 worth of stock was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,358 shares to 24,258 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 40,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.