Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Holding in Pultegroup (PHM) Has Upped as Shares Rose; Park National Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Raised by $581,996 as Market Value Rose

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (PHM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 2.42M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

Park National Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 201,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 198,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak to European lawmakers about Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SPOKE TO CNN ON DATA LEAK; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,958 shares to 10,762 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 9,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,997 shares, and cut its stake in Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK).