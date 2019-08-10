Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Position as Shares Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 861,744 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.12M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 22/03/2018 – BALESH SHARMA TO BE CEO OF IDEA-VODAFONE MERGED INDIA ENTITY; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 29,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,771 shares to 13,822 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.