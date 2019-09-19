Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $13.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cove Street Capital Increases Position in Capital Senior Living (CSU)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 172,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 373,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.59M, up from 200,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 346,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.11M market cap company. It closed at $4.39 lastly. It is down 45.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 145,100 shares to 698,566 shares, valued at $38.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,989 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co owns 1.02 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 11,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 707 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 26,053 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs stated it has 328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields And Company Limited Liability reported 10,000 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). 3.48 million are held by Cove Street Capital Ltd. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 103,375 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.04% or 63,854 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 170,000 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 110,975 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Financial Grp accumulated 95,075 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Paw Capital stated it has 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.87% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Conning Incorporated holds 0.38% or 148,473 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 30,368 shares. Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 63,105 shares. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 34,413 shares stake. Phocas Finance reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 69,691 shares. Aristotle Lc has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Colonial Tru holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 120,672 shares. 57,951 were reported by First Merchants Corporation.