Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Decreased United Finl Banc (UBNK) Position by $1.40 Million; Stock Value Declined; Holder Sands Capital Management Has Increased Dollar Gen (DG) Holding

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (UBNK) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 378,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Finl Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 64,305 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (DG) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,889 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 91,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 926,797 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,509 shares to 144,917 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 226,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 29,450 shares to 950,379 shares, valued at $45.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

