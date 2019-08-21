Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Boosted Pultegroup (PHM) Holding; OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd (OXBR) Has 0.5 Sentiment

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd (OXBR) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 2 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 4 decreased and sold their stock positions in OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd. The investment managers in our database now hold: 185,330 shares, up from 135,789 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased Pultegroup Inc. (PHM) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc acquired 60,000 shares as Pultegroup Inc. (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 260,000 shares with $7.27 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Pultegroup Inc. now has $9.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 1.24M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.0079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.99. About 7,253 shares traded. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has declined 38.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. The company has market cap of $5.68 million. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited for 120,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 14,365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 12,260 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,269 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru holds 0% or 35 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp holds 206,516 shares. American Intl Group Inc reported 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 31,072 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Management Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 130,620 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3.89M shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hl Fincl Services Limited Com reported 52,877 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Todd Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.89% or 1.13 million shares. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Among 3 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PulteGroup has $3800 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -3.76% below currents $32.73 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $31 target. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25.5 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

