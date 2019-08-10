Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Boosted Its Thor Industries (THO) Position by $1.92 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Trimmed Holding

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 7,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,499 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 17,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries (THO) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The hedge fund held 174,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 143,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 791,109 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Anadarko Deal Raises Questions – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron declares $1.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Chevron News: CVX Stock Jumps After Dropping Anadarko Bid – Investorplace.com” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares to 230,157 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,955 shares to 427,459 shares, valued at $85.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.