Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Decreased United Finl Banc (UBNK) Position as Market Value Declined; Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $382,200

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (UBNK) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 378,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Finl Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 268,550 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.85M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 60,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.