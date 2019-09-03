Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $2.98 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Tupperware Brands (TUP) Has Cut by $369,500

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 14,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 97,072 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 111,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $634.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 461,882 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc analyzed 37,750 shares as the company's stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.09M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $324.10M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $27.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgepoint Educ (NYSE:BPI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 376,464 shares to 15.99M shares, valued at $772.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 45,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74M for 5.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Inv Assocs Lc invested in 187,930 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 204,026 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 99,519 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 19,931 shares. Millennium Limited Liability owns 300,021 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loudon Ltd Liability Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 48,675 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc holds 34,135 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Sensato Lc owns 9,166 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 19,548 are owned by Voya Invest Management Ltd Company. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.74% or 643,706 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management stated it has 85,100 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,962 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. Shares for $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, July 26.