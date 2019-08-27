Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Thor Industries (THO); Nfc Investments Holding in Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Decreased by $766,970

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.30M market cap company. It closed at $9.5 lastly. It is down 40.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries (THO) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The hedge fund held 174,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 143,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 170,660 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 86,900 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 36,045 shares. Sei Co has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Northern Tru has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Usca Ria Lc holds 18,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.11% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2.05M shares. Parametric Limited Liability Co holds 154,211 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 10,936 shares in its portfolio. 410,591 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Axa invested in 67,645 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0% or 2,635 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Co accumulated 11,250 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And Com has invested 0.09% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Howe & Rusling invested in 4,099 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) has 4,585 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 48,332 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 11,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 50 shares. Scout holds 0.86% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 674,971 shares. Burney reported 12,309 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 962,267 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Palouse Cap Management invested in 0.12% or 5,181 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 24,000 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.