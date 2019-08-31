Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Boosted Position in Pultegroup (PHM) by $1.62 Million; Security Capital Research & Management Has Trimmed Position in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) as Shares Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 314,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 659,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.07 million, down from 974,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 633,890 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (PHM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 1.72 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsr Llc has invested 0.12% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 7,513 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.16% or 19,270 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 6 were reported by Cwm Lc. Calamos Limited Liability Company reported 56,135 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 25,028 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 157,860 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 281,753 shares. 53,629 were accumulated by Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 6,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.05% or 40,051 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 25,729 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability reported 408,990 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn reported 2.49 million shares stake. 73,509 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Leavell Invest Management Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 114,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 229,084 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cibc Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Westfield LP holds 1.05M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wilsey Asset reported 5.79% stake. 974 were reported by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.