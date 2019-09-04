Schweitzer (SWM) Valuation Rose While Adams Asset Advisors Increased by $850,060 Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Cut Its Position

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 1.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 14,870 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM)

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SWM ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:SWM – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Seven West Media (ASX:SWM), The Stock That Tanked 71% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SWM Adds TPU Film Production Capabilities in Asia – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schweitzer Mauduit: Too Expensive For A Struggling Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeffrey Kramer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Group Inc holds 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 2,265 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Washington Tru Bankshares holds 0% or 700 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 47,050 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Wellington Management Llp has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 38,272 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 400 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 26 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 151,037 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Capital Trust reported 4,375 shares stake. Leavell Inv Mngmt invested in 71,910 shares or 0.65% of the stock. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Svcs invested in 1.86% or 52,276 shares. Alexandria Lc invested in 46,725 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Sigma Planning accumulated 81,542 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.62% or 30,047 shares. Colonial stated it has 1.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nomura invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Com owns 55,951 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Diligent Llc owns 4,365 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 22,065 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Liberty stated it has 3,490 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Lc owns 5,432 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co accumulated 10.19 million shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 19.06 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.