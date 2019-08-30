Schweitzer (SWM) Shareholder Wbi Investments Has Lifted Holding; Highstreet Asset Management Stake in The Home Depot (HD) Has Lifted by $13.70 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 63.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 71,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 184,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.38M, up from 112,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $227.32. About 4.11 million shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 115.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 18,999 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, up from 8,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 76,491 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA) by 329,174 shares to 658,833 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 207,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,601 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH).

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SWM Expands Its Water Filtration Offerings by Launching REVONEX Membrane Backing Paper – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SWM ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:SWM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schweitzer Mauduit: Too Expensive For A Struggling Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Ser Gp Inc Inc reported 2,265 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 12,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 7,360 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 7,189 were accumulated by Ifrah Ser. 20,800 are held by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 15,211 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 494,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 117,819 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 32,700 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 318 shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 12,200 shares. First Corp In reported 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3,613 shares to 2,848 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,697 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).