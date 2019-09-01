Schweitzer (SWM) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Increased Stake by $850,060; Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Holder Third Avenue Management Has Lifted Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 59,756 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 174,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 351,366 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Operating Rev Per ASM Flat to Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Traffic Up 6.1%; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 20,979 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). First Trust Advsr LP reported 66,163 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 882,463 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 8,874 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,933 shares. James Invest Research holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 17,715 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 60,062 shares. Invesco holds 672,949 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 2,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Group has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). First Financial Corporation In reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 0% or 400 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com reported 387,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 196 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. 13,390 were accumulated by Services Automobile Association. The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Ameritas Prns holds 4,284 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 45,076 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability reported 142,543 shares stake. Camarda Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 44 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 38,633 shares. Northern accumulated 755,407 shares. Lpl Limited Liability reported 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 8,210 shares.