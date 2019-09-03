Schweitzer (SWM) Share Price Rose While Bank Of America Has Cut Its Holding by $2.98 Million; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lifted Position by $3.45 Million as Share Price Declined

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 78,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 157,951 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, down from 236,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 92,435 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.23M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 281,388 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.15 million shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Stillwater Investment Limited Liability accumulated 12,285 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.01% or 2,831 shares. Agf Invs America Inc invested in 0.57% or 10,218 shares. Beech Hill Advsr reported 27,430 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce owns 1.11M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bridges Mgmt Inc owns 3,486 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,421 shares. Cannell Peter B Company accumulated 5,835 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 335,124 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 3,919 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory owns 210 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Cwm Limited Co invested in 0% or 16 shares. 82,147 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Alphaone Invest Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0% or 219,025 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Washington Trust Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 82,427 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Bailard owns 12,200 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 12,837 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 17,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 394,566 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDU) by 133,942 shares to 239,107 shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 583,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).