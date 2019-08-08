Schweitzer (SWM) Position Has Increased by Adams Asset Advisors Llc; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Its Stake by $540,800

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 97,885 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (FUN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 333,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56M, down from 344,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Cedar Fair Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 729,924 shares traded or 181.22% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amer Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,884 shares to 137,280 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumma (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 2.52% or 44,108 shares. Whittier accumulated 0.01% or 5,600 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Horan Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 700 shares. Natixis stated it has 53,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.06% or 446,216 shares. 44,000 are owned by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Co. Bb&T Ltd accumulated 0% or 3,957 shares. 2.06M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 26,885 shares. Blackrock owns 1 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,613 shares. 185,650 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company. Amer Century Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Putnam Investments Llc holds 0.01% or 109,442 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,655 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 31,595 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 20,979 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 151,037 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 394,566 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 880 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability. City Holdings invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 25,350 shares. Cambridge Invest Inc holds 99,692 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 11,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 387,300 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial owns 219,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

