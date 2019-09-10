Schweitzer (SWM) Market Value Rose While Adams Asset Advisors Has Increased by $850,060 Its Holding; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Cut Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding by $1.25 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 15,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 203,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 218,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 916,895 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 99,040 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares to 449,526 shares, valued at $19.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 12,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $269.27M for 10.34 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares to 6.29M shares, valued at $416.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,772 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).