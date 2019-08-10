Schweitzer (SWM) Holding Boosted by Adams Asset Advisors Llc; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose While Oarsman Capital Has Decreased by $1.32 Million Its Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 435,673 shares traded or 125.88% up from the average. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 20,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 27,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,655 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeffrey Kramer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schweitzer Mauduit: Investors Should Follow The Diversification Story Taking Place – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2015. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Seven West Media (ASX:SWM), The Stock That Tanked 71% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc.: SWM ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 7,020 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 47,663 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 20,208 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 47,050 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 38,272 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 7,360 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 31,595 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,916 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,118 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc holds 99,692 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Guggenheim Limited Co reported 0.03% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Morgan Stanley owns 117,819 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,483 shares to 6,289 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation reported 28,800 shares stake. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 31,311 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 102,664 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Regent Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 7,980 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 151,750 are owned by Advsr Asset Management. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 127,228 shares in its portfolio. Healthcare Value Capital Ltd has invested 12.53% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.05% or 23,072 shares. Fragasso Grp owns 39,822 shares. Cambridge holds 0.19% or 8,514 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 15,243 shares. National Bank Of The West has 77,715 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Highlander Management Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).