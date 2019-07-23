Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Both Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) and Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) compete on a level playing field in the Paper & Paper Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 34 1.01 N/A 2.58 12.23 Suzano S.A. 21 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Suzano S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Suzano S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 6.1% Suzano S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Suzano S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 0.28% respectively. 0.9% are Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. -1.07% -17.48% -4.87% 1.35% -27.15% 25.67% Suzano S.A. -11.69% -15.45% -25.53% -6.11% -16.41% -6.87%

For the past year Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has 25.67% stronger performance while Suzano S.A. has -6.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Suzano S.A.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.