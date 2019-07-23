Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Both Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) and Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) compete on a level playing field in the Paper & Paper Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|34
|1.01
|N/A
|2.58
|12.23
|Suzano S.A.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Suzano S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Suzano S.A.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|0.00%
|16.3%
|6.1%
|Suzano S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Suzano S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 0.28% respectively. 0.9% are Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|-1.07%
|-17.48%
|-4.87%
|1.35%
|-27.15%
|25.67%
|Suzano S.A.
|-11.69%
|-15.45%
|-25.53%
|-6.11%
|-16.41%
|-6.87%
For the past year Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has 25.67% stronger performance while Suzano S.A. has -6.87% weaker performance.
Summary
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Suzano S.A.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.