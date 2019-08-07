Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Is At $33.31 Formed Wedge; Sensient Technologies (SXT)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) formed wedge up with $34.64 target or 4.00% above today’s $33.31 share price. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) has $1.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 14,667 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 92 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 67 cut down and sold stakes in Sensient Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 39.42 million shares, down from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sensient Technologies Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.97 million for 19.11 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation for 110,609 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 308,587 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.33% invested in the company for 414,533 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.10 million shares.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, makes, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach.