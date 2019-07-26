Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) EPS Estimated At $0.96; Fort LP Upped Ecolab (ECL) Position By $640,816

Fort Lp increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 40.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 3,641 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Fort Lp holds 12,656 shares with $2.23M value, up from 9,015 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.88. About 283,119 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers

Analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report $0.96 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. SWM’s profit would be $29.18 million giving it 8.85 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s analysts see 41.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 43,091 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alphaone Service Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 1,869 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 0.01% or 113,852 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Parkside Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Yorktown Management Rech Company has 31,083 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 12,048 are owned by Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Winch Advisory Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 25 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 31,595 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 82,147 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by UBS. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

