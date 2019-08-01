Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Analysts See $0.96 EPS; Super Micro Computer (SMCI)’s Sentiment Is 0.57

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 4 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 7 sold and decreased positions in Super Micro Computer Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.37 million shares, up from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Super Micro Computer Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report $0.96 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. SWM’s profit would be $29.67 million giving it 8.97 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s analysts see 41.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 183,546 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. for 3.91 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 68,556 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1% invested in the company for 186,000 shares. The California-based Oaktree Capital Management Lp has invested 0.8% in the stock. Fairfield Bush & Co., a Connecticut-based fund reported 100,501 shares.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 31,693 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 03/05/2018 – Super Micro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 48c-Adj EPS 52c; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – AMENDMENT REQUIRES THAT CO REFINANCE ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BY APRIL 20, 2018; 13/03/2018 – SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: Remains on Track to File Delinquent Filings With SEC; 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: Not Yet Filed Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for Qtr Ended March 31; 19/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Closing of Refinancing

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. The company has market cap of $913.34 million. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives.

