Schwartz Investment Counsel Upped Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $8.80 Million; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Valuation Rose, Marathon Asset Management LP Lowered Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,750 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 100,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 369,407 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares to 101,900 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 202,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

