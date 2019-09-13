Schwartz Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $4.78 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Roumell Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 275,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 756,469 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, up from 481,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 35,184 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 62.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,875 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 51,375 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, down from 138,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 1.51M shares traded or 15.68% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 62,150 shares to 570,850 shares, valued at $57.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1.