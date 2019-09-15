Schwartz Investment Counsel Trimmed By $7.04 Million Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position; Capital International Sarl Trimmed Its America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) Holding

Capital International Sarl decreased America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 500,445 shares as America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Capital International Sarl holds 1.90 million shares with $27.66M value, down from 2.40 million last quarter. America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr now has $48.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 96.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 160,000 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 5,500 shares with $243,000 value, down from 165,500 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $44.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 06/03/2018 – 71OD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – 59TF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – AS22: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.11B for 10.82 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Capital International Sarl increased Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 38,048 shares to 79,330 valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) stake by 802,200 shares and now owns 1.61 million shares. Huazhu Group Ltd Adr was raised too.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 588,036 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 383,947 shares. Provise Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% stake. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 808,956 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 112,835 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0% or 23,461 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 25,079 were accumulated by Argent Trust Company. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 0.06% or 49,332 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 9,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Llc holds 11.37 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Finemark Fincl Bank & has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd invested in 607 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 0.32% or 36,795 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 20,000 shares to 120,000 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 5,950 shares and now owns 56,050 shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was raised too.