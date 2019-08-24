Schwartz Investment Counsel Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B) Decreased by $36.71 Million; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose, Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Cut by $566,283 Its Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 138,250 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 844,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.35 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38M shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 14,448 shares to 241,085 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 487,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 430,755 shares. Hilltop reported 4,075 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 399,424 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Assetmark has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Berkshire Asset Lc Pa invested in 0.03% or 5,259 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.35% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 264,700 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 156,088 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 4,027 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 943,760 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Ltd invested in 2 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 349,245 shares. Fruth Inv Management has invested 0.54% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Foster And Motley holds 0.23% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 22,757 shares. Natl Asset Inc has 7,291 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.