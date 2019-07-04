Schwartz Investment Counsel Raised By $3.60 Million Its Copart (CPRT) Stake; Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 10.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc acquired 60,000 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 24.15%. The Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 619,000 shares with $37.51 million value, up from 559,000 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $17.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 517,433 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 72 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 67 sold and reduced their equity positions in Rudolph Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now own: 28.37 million shares, down from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rudolph Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 52 New Position: 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 252,500 shares. Claar Ltd Com accumulated 19,497 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 39,070 shares. 14 are owned by Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,343 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.01% or 1,810 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 4,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.02 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 47,591 shares. Macquarie has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Two Sigma Securities reported 4,372 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 7,181 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department accumulated 968 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Communications has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Argent Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,727 shares stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity. $3.96 million worth of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was sold by Englander Daniel J on Tuesday, January 15.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 15,000 shares to 38,500 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 130,500 shares. Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) was reduced too.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $881.94 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 23.54 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 52.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $7.04M for 31.33 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for 270,070 shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc owns 48,199 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 125,893 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 377,078 shares.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 65,918 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c

